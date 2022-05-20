Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to “Buy”

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.86. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

