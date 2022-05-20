Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to “Hold”

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,967,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

