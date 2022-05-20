Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) to Sell

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

LOCL stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

