Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

