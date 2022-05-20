Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

