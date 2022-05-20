JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

JOANN stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JOANN by 117.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

