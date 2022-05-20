Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 657,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OB stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $349.64 million and a P/E ratio of -20.37. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outbrain will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

