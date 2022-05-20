Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Sell

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.