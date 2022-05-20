i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

