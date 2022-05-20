Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 272.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

SLDB stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

