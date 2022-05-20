Piper Sandler Lowers Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target to $2.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.39. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.