Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

ARDX stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

