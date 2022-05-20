Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head to Head Survey

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 50.23% 13.66% 6.53%

This table compares Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.25 $192.43 million $1.68 10.64

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust was formed in 1998 and is domiciled in United States.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

