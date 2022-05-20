Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) versus Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head to Head Review

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.79% 0.84% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.18% 3.95% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.45 $14.96 million $3.55 10.70 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 5.00 $1.82 million $0.25 31.00

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

