Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Head-To-Head Survey

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gold Resource and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.38 $8.03 million $0.12 16.25 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.16) -8.81

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

