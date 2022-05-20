Head-To-Head Comparison: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.08 million ($0.41) -2.66

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -80.03% -44.46% Akari Therapeutics N/A -281.03% -175.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempest Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 880.71%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tempest Therapeutics beats Akari Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

