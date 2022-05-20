Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) & Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Critical Comparison

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 3 1 4 0 2.13 Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $41.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.50%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -0.36% -0.46% -0.12% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -25.25% -21.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $810.00 million 6.85 -$28.60 million ($0.20) -195.64 Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($24.58) -0.52

Aerovate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerovate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. It is involved in developing neurology products that include Tominersen for Huntington's diseases; Tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases; IONIS-C9Rx for genetic form of ALS; ION859 for Parkinson's disease; ION464 for multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's disease; ION541 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and IONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx for centronuclear myopathy. The company is also developing products for cardiometabolic disease, such as IONIS-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and TG- driven diseases; IONIS-APOCIII-LRx for treatment resistant hypertension; Pelacarsen for Lp(a)cardiovascular disease risk reduction; Vupanorsen for sHTG/CVDRR; IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders; ION449 for cardiovascular diseases; and IONIS-GCGRRx for diabetics. In addition, it develops IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema; Danvatirsen for cancer; IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity; IONIS-HBVRx for hepatitis B virus; IONIS-AR-2.5Rx for prostate cancer; IONIS-FB-LRx for age-related macular degeneration and IgA nephropathy; and ION357 for retinitis pigmentosa. It has a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Bayer AG; Novartis AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Biogen Inc.; Flamingo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Roche. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

