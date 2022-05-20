CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.57.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.