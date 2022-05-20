Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

