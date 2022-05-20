Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -38.23.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

