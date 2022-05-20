Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.87.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $64,343,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

