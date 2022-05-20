Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

HARP opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

