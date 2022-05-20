Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Honest Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNST. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $287.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

