FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Raised by Analyst

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47).

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 5.01. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

