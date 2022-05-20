OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for OpGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for OpGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OPGN stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

