Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81).

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.77. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

