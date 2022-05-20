Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.60). The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.