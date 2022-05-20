Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

