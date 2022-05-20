FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By Cormark

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$41.50 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

