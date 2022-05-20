FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.02). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSTX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

