Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$3.20. The firm had revenue of C$192.81 million for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.