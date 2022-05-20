Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 81.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.32%.

VWE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.81.

VWE opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $473.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.48 and a one year high of 13.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

