FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 36.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

