Unilever PLC Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $59,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.