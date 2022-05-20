Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of HR opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,282,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

