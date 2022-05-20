FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By Cormark (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$44.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

