Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

