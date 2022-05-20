Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE TCN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,961,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $11,957,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

