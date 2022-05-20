FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WLMS. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 34,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $53,062.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 712,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,009.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 99,503 shares of company stock worth $162,372. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLMS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

