Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vascular Biogenics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

