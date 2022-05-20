Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

