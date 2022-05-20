FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

