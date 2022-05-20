DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 760,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 146,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

