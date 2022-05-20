FY2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNX stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

