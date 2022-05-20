Allianz SE Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allianz in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.12%.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.24%.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
