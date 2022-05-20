SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.46. 3,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.71% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

