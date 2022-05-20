Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 4.6%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.47 and last traded at $46.49. 55,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 42,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

