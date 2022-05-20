WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period.

