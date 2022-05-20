Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 72,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 65,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

