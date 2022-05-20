Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 2,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $24,231,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at about $19,780,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,522,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

